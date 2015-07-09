Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global equity capital markets house
Alibaba’s IPO may have grabbed the headlines, but Morgan Stanley had some other big successes over the year.
Best global equity capital markets house:
Morgan Stanley
Also shortlisted:
Talk to anyone in ECM about the 12 months just past and the conversation will quickly turn to the $25 billion IPO of Alibaba in September 2014, the largest IPO in history and one that attracted overwhelming demand. Jack Ma may be renowned as the visionary founder and builder of China’s leading e-commerce business but he’s also a shrewd manager of his suppliers of banking services. Each of the six leads was declared an active bookrunner, given their own role and equal league table credit.
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse (eighth in the global ECM bookrunner rankings for the year under review and not short-listed for this award) were the longest-standing advisers to the company.