Awards for Excellence 2015: Best emerging markets equity house

Best emerging markets equity house:

Morgan Stanley

Also shortlisted:

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Key to the post-crisis rehabilitation of Morgan Stanley’s business model has been its steely focus in recent years on its competitive strengths as a client-focused capital-efficient investment bank, with a strong advisory and wealth-management business.

Its emerging markets equity business over the last year aptly demonstrates this investment-banking clout. During the awards period, Morgan Stanley’s equity franchise stands out for being particularly well-balanced across sectors and products, while it has not been dependent on large block deals for league-table credit.

Morgan Stanley pounced on market windows to underwrite transformative equity deals, entrenching its status as one of the most trusted advisers for state-owned enterprises and expansionist private players in an era of fee-compression, bookrunner inflation and Asian deal-flow dominance.