The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Asia awards photos

July 30, 2015
Share


Please use Chrome or Firefox browser to view slideshow Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, 16th June 2015

                            

Regional awards  •      Country awards  •   Press release  •    View full 2015 results  

 

Asia Regional Awards for Excellence



Best bank

Best investment bank

Best M&A house

Best equity house

Best debt house

Best risk adviser

Best flow house

Best transaction services house

 

 

Country Awards for Excellence

 

 

Australia

 

Bangladesh

 

Cambodia

 

China

 

Hong Kong

 

India

 

Indonesia

 

Japan

 

Korea

Malaysia

 

Mongolia

 

Myanmar


Nepal


New Zealand

 

Pakistan

 

Philippines

 

Singapore

 

Sri Lanka

 

Taiwan

 

Thailand

 

Vietnam

 

About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.

For access to the results, please contact:

Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or   patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com,subscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166,   hotline@euromoneyplc.com.

Tags

Awards Asia PacificAwards for ExcellenceAwards
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree