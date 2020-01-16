The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney FX Survey 2020: Voting now closed

January 16, 2020
Euromoney's 42nd annual survey of the world's foreign exchange markets the most authoritative and comprehensive ranking possible was live from 16th February and closed 28th February 2020.

The FX Survey 2020 is now closed



The industry’s leading review of FX Trading, research and e-business capabilities. The annual FX Survey is widely considered the benchmark league table of the FX market. Results are based upon qualitative responses from thousands of companies around the world. Treasurers, traders and investors worldwide rate the banks they use to conduct their currency transactions in terms of both transaction volumes and quality of service. 

