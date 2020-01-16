Euromoney FX Survey 2020: Voting now closed

The FX Survey 2020 is now closed

The industry’s leading review of FX Trading, research and e-business capabilities. The annual FX Survey is widely considered the benchmark league table of the FX market. Results are based upon qualitative responses from thousands of companies around the world. Treasurers, traders and investors worldwide rate the banks they use to conduct their currency transactions in terms of both transaction volumes and quality of service.

View previous FX survey results

Forex news, analysis & opinion