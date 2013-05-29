Mongolia banks on mining project

On April 19, the Mongolian parliament passed amendments to the government’s controversial strategic sectors foreign investment law, which was introduced a year ago to block strategic assets falling into foreign hands.

The amendments’ passage is an important step because the law, in its original form, was seen as a backlash against foreign ownership of Mongolian companies that accomplished nothing but to scare off foreign investors.

Mongolia is not unique in having such a law, but it needs large amounts of foreign investment to spur its growth and development.

Foreign direct investment fell 17% year on year to $3.9 billion in 2012 as a direct result of the law in its original form, while economic growth slowed to 12.3%