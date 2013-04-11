Europe got it right on Cyprus

Richard Barwell, senior European economist and Lee Tyrrell-Hendry, macro credit analyst, RBS



The subtext of Europe’s tough line on Cyprus is, of course, the situation in Italy and Spain. Europe has enough money to bail out a small country like Cyprus ten times over. The question is, and always has been, whether Europe has the firepower to bail out a much larger country, as well as the courage to stick to its principles if and when those countries get into serious trouble. The specifics of the Cypriot bail-out package are clearly tailored to the unique situation of its banks – it does not represent a template for future bail outs.