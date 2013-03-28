Welcome back to the peripheral Europe credit crunch, Draghi

There has been the re-intensification of the peripheral European credit crunch, courtesy of poor economic growth, Italy, Berlin party-pooping and now, surely, Cyprus. Despite a fall in peripheral sovereign spreads, borrowing costs to non-financial corporates rose in Italy and Spain, according to ECB data compiled before the Italian election result...

Food for thought for Draghi at next week's ECB meeting, especially as this Bloomberg Brief chart highlights that under a traditional “Taylor Rule”, estimating the reaction function of the European Central Bank, policymakers should cut the "policy rate to effectively zero in the near term and consider more aggressive action to support growth in the entire euro area".

Here is the Credit Suisse house view on what to expect at the ECB meeting: