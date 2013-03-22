Could Slovenia be the next domino to fall... triggering the Universe to implode (or just a bailout)?

The core of both countries problems is also much more banking sector than fiscal. Slovenia has a difficult fiscal balancing act and a very tight funding programme path to negotiate, with large risks to the deficit –but fundamentally it can (bar more serious eurozone deterioration outcomes being realised) cope on its own from a solely fiscal perspective. Cyprus was similar though with larger near -term bond redemptions to cover.



While Cyprus has EUR2.5bn of redemptions in the coming four quarters, Slovenia only has EUR76mn. Given its half the size, out until end-2016 Cyprus has EUR4.9bn of redemptions, while Slovenia has EUR4.0bn.



Given this backdrop Slovenia has always said that even if it ever did need a bailout it would seek one for its banking sector rather than for the government itself. Indeed, the government has already been able to shoulder a EUR4 bn bailout of banks last year, of which around EUR1.5bn has been disbursed so far.



This is the nub of the difference and why we are sceptical Slovenia is in the same position – Cyprus already had a loan from Russia in 2011because of problems funding and dealing with its budget. It then asked the EU a year ago for a bailout. Slovenia has not asked for a bailout and been strenuously denying that the government would ever need one, specifically playing down the possibility that the banking sector would need one in the short to medium run.



As such, the amount of read across to Slovenia must be very limited in our view. The fiscal path may be similar, but the level of debt is much lower at only 60% this year vs. a projected 93% in Cyprus. The difference in the banking sector sizes vs the size of the fiscal is also key and hence their ability to provide their own bailouts so far.



The downside risks to Slovenia however are clear with its new government under PM Bratusek, after previous PM Jansa's government collapsed at the end of February under a cloud of a corruption scandal against him. Just like Bulgaria (and indeed paralleling Cyprus), she has signalled a push onto pro-growth policies and against austerity, which will also slow the pace of fiscal consolidation and cause debt to creep up further, albeit still well below Cyprus.



While PM Bratusek has a narrow majority of 2 in the 90 seat parliament, ongoing protests and increasing unemployment will mean the risks of her coalition collapsing.



Also, with early elections, which polls suggests would force further populism and less fiscal consolidation political risk remains high. This is why we think risks to the A- rating are still very much to the downside.