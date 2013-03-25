The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Asia’s global champions reveal their banking needs

By Anuj Gangahar
March 25, 2013
Share

Asia’s corporate titans are rapidly becoming lucrative clients for fee-hungry global banks. Euromoney interviews five top Asian corporate treasurers to discuss their transactional and capital-market banking needs amid fierce competition between local and global banking players.

For banks, serving companies in the region that are expanding their global tentacles is not about fulfilling historic relationships but ensuring revenue-generation for decades to come, as the IBMs and GMs of this century emerge from across Asia-Pacific. Forming these bonds will ensure the long-term survival of global banks.

Competition is fierce not just from the usual-suspect international banks but from powerful Asian houses that enjoy a cultural alignment with the companies, which is difficult for international banks to replicate.

Here, five emerging Asian corporate powers share their thoughts about what it takes to win their banking mandates:

Lenovo CFO: “bubble in the bond market..is going to go the way of all bubbles” Local banks unleash Philippine peso liquidity International banks retain capital markets edge for Capitaland Country Garden: no garden-variety banking needs Indonesian local banks come of age for Delta Dunia

Tags

Treasury Asia PacificTransaction Services
Share
Anuj Gangahar
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree