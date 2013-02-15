US likely to face $1.2 trillion of cuts in March, Republican strategist says

Beth Myers, who advised Mitt Romney during last year’s race for the White House, said the ‘sequester’ would probably kick in automatically on March 2013, since neither side was in the mood to give ground. She said the Republicans were unlikely to back down because their primary objective – avoiding large-scale military cuts – was likely to happen anyway, irrespective of the sequester situation.

America’s political leaders have, for now, prevented the US falling off a ‘fiscal cliff’ and have successfully put off a decision over whether to raise the debt ceiling until mid-May. However, the urgent problem of how to avoid sequestration – mandatory spending cuts – is looming fast. Without agreement on what to cut, $600 billion of the Pentagon’s budget and an equal value of domestic programmes will automatically be chopped. Talks are deadlocked, with Republicans strongly opposed to raising taxes or cutting military programmes, while Democrats reject Republican demands to axe large parts of the domestic budget.

Economists estimate sequestration would cut 0.5 percentage points off US GDP this year.

Mrs Myers said Republican leaders with whom she was speaking were phlegmatic about a deal since the Democrats were probably going to cut military spending anyway. Chuck Hagel and John Kerry, the men President Obama is appointing to the Defense and State departments, would not protect military spending as their predecessors had, she said.

“Republicans feel these defence cuts are going to happen whether the sequestration happens or not. They are reconciled to those cuts happening, so they are very happy to go forward with the domestic cuts (in addition),” said Mrs Myers, one of the Republican’s most experienced strategists on Capitol Hill.

Hope on the horizon?

Myers did however suggest there was hope of better working relations between Republicans and Democrats after four years of bitter bipartisanship.

“The Republicans have finally figured out, to their enormous credit, that they are not the governing party. They cannot govern from the House. As (House Budget Committee Chair) Paul Ryan said: we need to be prudent; we need to pick our battles.”

Myers knows Paul Ryan well, having led the Romney campaign’s search for his running mate which eventually settled on the influential deficit hawk.

“Paul is very, very smart, very ideological but also very pragmatic,” she said ahead of a dinner with RBS clients. “His real concern is to cut what he sees as the dominant threat to US prosperity: to get the spending, the debt and the deficit under control. He correctly believes the only way to achieve that is through entitlement reforms”.

She added that relations between the Republican-controlled House and the Democrat-led Senate may also be helped by the appointment of Democrat Patty Murray as chair of the Senate Budget Committee. “Paul Ryan has respect and a good working relationship with her. There’s a possibility of a change in dynamics.”

But how, in the short term, can the United States avoid sequestration? Myers said Republicans had already given ground on taxes – agreeing to higher rates on the rich as part of the 1 January deal – and were very unlikely to give more. There might be more room for agreement over tax reform – basically closing some tax loopholes – if they were coupled with domestic budget cuts, she said.

“Is there flexibility (in the Republican Party)?” she asked. “There’s always flexibility”.

For more RBS Insight content, click here

Disclaimer

The statements and opinions expressed in this article are solely the views of Beth Myers speaking at an RBS Insight event in London on 29 January 2013 and do not necessarily represent the views of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The contents of this document are indicative and are subject to change without notice. This document is intended for your sole use on the basis that before entering into this, and/or any related transaction, you will ensure that you fully understand the potential risks and return of this, and/or any related transaction and determine it is appropriate for you given your objectives, experience, financial and operational resources, and other relevant circumstances. You should consult with such advisers as you deem necessary to assist you in making these determinations. The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V or an affiliated entity (‘RBS’) will not act and has not acted as your legal, tax, regulatory, accounting or investment adviser or owe any fiduciary duties to you in connection with this, and/or any related transaction and no reliance may be placed on RBS for investment advice or recommendations of any sort. RBS makes no representations or warranties with respect to the information and disclaims all liability for any use you or your advisers make of the contents of this document. However this shall not restrict, exclude or limit any duty or liability to any person under any applicable laws or regulations of any jurisdiction which may not lawfully be disclaimed. RBS and its affiliates, connected companies, employees or clients may have an interest in financial instruments of the type described in this document and/or in related financial instruments. Such interest may include dealing in, trading, holding, or acting as market-makers in such instruments and may include providing banking, credit and other financial services to any company or issuer of securities or financial instruments referred to herein.

RBS is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Hong Kong by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in Singapore by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency of Japan, in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ABN 30 101 464 528 (AFS Licence No. 241114) and in the US, by the New York State Banking Department and the Federal Reserve Board. The financial instruments described in this document are made in compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933. In the United States, securities activities are undertaken by RBS Securities Inc., which is a FINRA/SIPC member and subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. Registered in Scotland No. 90312. Registered Office: 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2YB.

The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., incorporated in the Netherlands with limited liability. Registered with the Chamber of Commerce in The Netherlands, No. 33002587.

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. and The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. is in certain jurisdictions an authorised agent of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc.