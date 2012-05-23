In memoriam: Core eurozone sovereign creditworthiness
As the euro tumbles, here are two charts from Euromoney's proprietary risk index that throw into sharp relief core Europe's fall from grace.
And now for some light relief as the euro tumbles. Not.
If you want new evidence to confirm a now-old adage, chew over this proprietary data from the Euromoney Country Risk survey, which tracks economists’ perceptions of sovereign risk in 180 markets.
|Deterioting Risk Perception
|Core Eurozone Country Risk Scores, 2008-present
|
Source: Euromoney Country Risk
|Core Eurozone Bank Stability Score Changes, December 2011-to-date
|
Source: Euromoney Country Risk (10=safest, 0=riskiest)
RIP: Core Europe.