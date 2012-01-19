Off the record

"Yes, but it’s been a really good day. And it’s a new year"

A Latin America DCM banker’s response to Euromoney’s suggestion that perhaps it is too soon to say the market conditions of 2011 are behind us

"The final destination is as close to bond nirvana as you can get"

A FICC head reckons that bank bonds under Basle III will become irresistible

"Unsecured term issuance has gone the way of the dodo"

A Citi economist is not optimistic on the term FIG markets reopening

"Weighing a turkey more accurately does not make it fatter"

One adviser has a seasonal comment on proposals that banks should disclose the composition of their regulatory capital in a common template

"I was going to say that we’re aiming to bring our risk-management systems up to a world-class level, but then I remembered RBS"

An emerging market investment bank CEO implies that risk-management standards at big banks might not be high enough

"We have really seen a lot of changes to how things are being run. I mean, I don’t think I’ll be able to expense my cab this evening"

An RBS banker considers leaving a Christmas party early to get the last Tube

"Did you hear about the thefts from the tents last night? I bet it’s some of these new people that have turned up"

"Nah. Probably one of these passing bankers"

Euromoney overhears two chilly-looking campers at the Occupy London protest next to St Paul’s Cathedral huddled over their morning coffee