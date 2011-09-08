Economy: We can’t rely on emerging markets to get us through this

So much so that, over the past four years, Asia led by China and, to a lesser extent Latin America, have become the engines of global growth.

But those hoping that the emerging markets will continue to act as a panacea to the western world’s ills might be headed for disappointment.

While authorities in Europe and the US fight to stave off a double-dip recession and deflation, emerging markets’ policymakers are battling the opposite problems – overheating economies and runaway inflation.

Over the past 18 months, a number of countries, including China, India and Turkey, have adopted a range of measures including interest rate increases, a tightening of bank reserve requirements and price controls to stem the tide.