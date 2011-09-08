The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Economy: We can’t rely on emerging markets to get us through this

By Peter Lee
September 09, 2011
When the financial crisis began in 2007, it was presumed that emerging markets too would suffer. But while the developing world experienced a slowdown, and emerging Europe in particular was struck hard, by and large these countries’ economies proved resilient and recovered fast.

So much so that, over the past four years, Asia led by China and, to a lesser extent Latin America, have become the engines of global growth.

But those hoping that the emerging markets will continue to act as a panacea to the western world’s ills might be headed for disappointment.

While authorities in Europe and the US fight to stave off a double-dip recession and deflation, emerging markets’ policymakers are battling the opposite problems – overheating economies and runaway inflation.

Over the past 18 months, a number of countries, including China, India and Turkey, have adopted a range of measures including interest rate increases, a tightening of bank reserve requirements and price controls to stem the tide.

