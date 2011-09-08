Europe: When will anyone other than the ECB start buying Europe’s debts?
You have to feel sorry for Jean-Claude Trichet. Here’s one of the great central bankers of his generation, an architect of the euro, who had to wait for his time to lead the European Central Bank that he played a key role in creating.
Jean-Claude Trichet: Band-Aid sticker of last resort
And he would have looked forward to cementing the ECB’s reputation as a prudent manager of interest rates, a controller of inflation, and an organization that could hold its own with the Federal Reserve.
Now, as his time as the ECB’s second president comes to an end, he’s become the key tool in sticking Band-Aids over the cracks in Europe’s financial system.