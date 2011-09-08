The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Sovereign debt: Debt levels are unsustainable, and nothing, as yet, has been done to improve them

By Peter Lee
September 09, 2011
Share

It is now more than four years since the financial market crisis broke out with the wholesale collapse of the US mortgage-backed securities market in the summer of 2007. It is 16 months since the European sovereign debt crisis erupted, when, with Greek bonds trading at 80% of face value, primary and secondary government bond markets seized up across the eurozone in the first week of May 2010.

 

The worry today remains what it was back then: that western economies still have not made the wrenching adjustment from a long period when they required excessive leverage just to deliver even moderate growth into a new period when the markets will no longer tolerate such levels of debt. Much of the periodic panic that afflicts markets comes from the worry that the western world still has far too much debt in what is a deleveraging cycle.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree