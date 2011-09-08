The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Economy: Policymakers have run out of tools to boost economies

By Peter Lee
September 09, 2011
Share

These requirements to prevent an economic crash highlight a second new aspect of the fear of a double dip now gathering among investors: that developed-world economies are close to stalling at a time when policymakers are close to running out of tools to support them.

 

Ben Bernanke: Last year QE2, this year silence 

Ben Bernanke: Last year QE2, this year silence

The sovereign debt crises leave developed-world governments running high annual budget deficits and debt-to-GDP burdens, with little remaining capacity to intervene this time around. None of those European governments now reluctantly pushing through austerity measures to protect their ratings and preserve market access has seemed capable of also articulating a convincing strategy for growth.

Central banks will no doubt keep rates low but it’s not clear what else they can do.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree