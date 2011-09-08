Economy: Policymakers have run out of tools to boost economies
These requirements to prevent an economic crash highlight a second new aspect of the fear of a double dip now gathering among investors: that developed-world economies are close to stalling at a time when policymakers are close to running out of tools to support them.
Ben Bernanke: Last year QE2, this year silence
The sovereign debt crises leave developed-world governments running high annual budget deficits and debt-to-GDP burdens, with little remaining capacity to intervene this time around. None of those European governments now reluctantly pushing through austerity measures to protect their ratings and preserve market access has seemed capable of also articulating a convincing strategy for growth.
Central banks will no doubt keep rates low but it’s not clear what else they can do.