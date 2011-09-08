The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Europe: The eurozone is hamstrung by an appalling absence of leadership

By Peter Lee
September 09, 2011
There’s been an inversion in the natural order of the credit world in the past 18 months. It used to be that sovereigns were risk-free, that banks enjoyed implicit sovereign guarantees and with it cheap funding, and corporates were the source of true credit risk.

Now over-leveraged sovereigns are the biggest default risk. Banks that have raised capital and shed some bad assets might even be OK, unless their sovereign exposures drag them down. It is the big corporates that raised equity in 2009, cut costs and retained cash that look strongest of all. While corporates have submitted to the discipline of just-in-time production and delivery over the past two decades, Europe’s political leaders have become renowned for their always-behind-the-curve response to the sovereign debt crisis unfolding since spring 2010.

The essence of the policy response for most of that time has been to treat each episode of lenders rebuffing a sovereign or pricing it out of access to new funds as a temporary market dysfunction.

