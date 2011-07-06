The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Integration key to reshaping Deutsche investment bank

By Nick Lord
July 07, 2011
Deutsche’s CIB chief knows market share is crucial in the post-Basle III world, and believes that a closer integration of its businesses will be key to achieving it.

 

Deutsche Bank Anshu Jain

"After Basle III you will need to be a dominant firm in terms of market share to make adequate returns"

Anshu Jain


In banking, they say that retail is detail. Anshu Jain’s attention to detail would perhaps have served him well in retail banking, had his career followed a different path.

But a different catchphrase could be employed to explain how Jain is measuring the performance of Deutsche’s corporate and investment bank (CIB): investment banking is ranking.

When Jain became sole head of the division, which generates the clear majority of Deutsche’s group profits, he undertook a thorough analysis of how the firm rated in all the key classes of investment banking and markets.



