Integration key to reshaping Deutsche investment bank

"After Basle III you will need to be a dominant firm in terms of market share to make adequate returns"



Anshu Jain

In banking, they say that retail is detail. Anshu Jain’s attention to detail would perhaps have served him well in retail banking, had his career followed a different path.

But a different catchphrase could be employed to explain how Jain is measuring the performance of Deutsche’s corporate and investment bank (CIB): investment banking is ranking.

When Jain became sole head of the division, which generates the clear majority of Deutsche’s group profits, he undertook a thorough analysis of how the firm rated in all the key classes of investment banking and markets.