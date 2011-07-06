Deutsche Bank CEO succession issue won’t go away

"My peers in the industry have had to get used to it over the past three or four years, but I have always had to deal with intense public scrutiny at Deutsche Bank," he says.

But Ackermann rationalizes the intensity and understands why it has to be. "Deutsche Bank has always been very much in the public focus and there are a number of reasons for that. One is we are a proxy for Germany, another one is we have tried something that was considered to be impossible out of Germany: building a global investment bank. That we have become one of the top players in this area in the space of only a decade has surprised, fascinated and irritated a lot of people.