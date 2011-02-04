Deals of the year 2010: FDIC $4 billion multi-tranche structured sale guaranteed note

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.
Mortgage securitization markets have been practically frozen since 2008, largely because of the overhang of distressed assets that sit on the balance sheets of banks and the main mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, both of which now sit under US government conservatorship. For the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which has absorbed the assets of 324 failed banks since the beginning of 2008, the challenge was to dispose of its most distressed assets and rebuild its deposit insurance fund without further depressing prices in the underlying market.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Size:
$4 billion multi-tranche structured sale guaranteed notes
Date:
March 11, 16, 26
Lead:
Barclays Capital
Coupon:
zero and fixed coupon
After Barclays Capital had advised the FDIC on the sale of the failed Californian bank IndyMac in early 2009, BarCap and the FDIC began discussing various techniques that would create some liquidity and set a new market level, while also allowing the FDIC to monetize some of its investment.
