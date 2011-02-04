Deals of the year 2010: FDIC $4 billion multi-tranche structured sale guaranteed note

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Size: $4 billion multi-tranche structured sale guaranteed notes Date: March 11, 16, 26 Lead: Barclays Capital Coupon: zero and fixed coupon

After Barclays Capital had advised the FDIC on the sale of the failed Californian bank IndyMac in early 2009, BarCap and the FDIC began discussing various techniques that would create some liquidity and set a new market level, while also allowing the FDIC to monetize some of its investment.