The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

US consumer banking: Fixing the retail bank

By Peter Lee
May 04, 2010
Share

Can Bank of America run a domestic consumer businesses profitably enough to generate a decent return on equity above its own cost of capital?

The US consumer banking industry on which Bank of America derived most of its revenues throughout its history up until 2009 is saturated. Even aside from the fact that population growth is slowing in the US, Bank of America cannot grow its retail business much more. With a 13% market share of US deposits, Bank of America is over the Federal limit by three percentage points. Changes to overdraft conditions enforced by the firm are costing it $160 million a quarter.

Customers can no longer go overdrawn on their checking accounts for purchases, and therefore avoid the high fees that would be incurred. Even at ATMs customers now have to pay a $35 fee if they want to go overdrawn.

The 2009 Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act has also taken a chunk out of potential profits for that segment of the business.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree