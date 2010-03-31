Off the record

"He’s an empty suit but a consummate bullshit artist in every way"

A banker expresses some surprise at the recent, very senior appointment of a former colleague

"The embassy staff in Brussels told us: ‘You’ll get a fair hearing... but for goodness sake don’t tell anyone that you’re from the UK, or that you work for a bank’"

A UK banker explains the difficulties of lobbying over EU bank regulation

"I was meant to be having supper with the president tonight, though supper with the Euromoney ladies is far more fun"

A senior banker at the IDB meetings in Cancún makes a good choice!

"The opportunity is to power the American Dream for Russia"

A banker is clear about his intentions in Moscow

"We even had Drexel bidding for that bond. I didn’t even know it was still around"

Competition was fierce in the bidding to lead Russia’s first sovereign bond in more than a decade