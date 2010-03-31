The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

April 01, 2010
Share

"He’s an empty suit but a consummate bullshit artist in every way"
 A banker expresses some surprise at the recent, very senior appointment of a former colleague

"The embassy staff in Brussels told us: ‘You’ll get a fair hearing... but for goodness sake don’t tell anyone that you’re from the UK, or that you work for a bank’"

A UK banker explains the difficulties of lobbying over EU bank regulation

"I was meant to be having supper with the president tonight, though supper with the Euromoney ladies is far more fun"

A senior banker at the IDB meetings in Cancún makes a good choice!

"The opportunity is to power the American Dream for Russia"

A banker is clear about his intentions in Moscow

"We even had Drexel bidding for that bond. I didn’t even know it was still around"

Competition was fierce in the bidding to lead Russia’s first sovereign bond in more than a decade

Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordApril 2010
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree