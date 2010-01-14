Winters linked to UBS role

Ossi Gruebel, the chief executive of UBS, told Euromoney yesterday (Wednesday) that rumours linking Bill Winters, the former co-head of investment banking at JPMorgan, with his own position were without foundation.

“No, forget it,” was Gruebel’s response when the rumours were put to him in an interview at UBS’s headquarters in Zurich.

Speculation among London-based bankers and headhunters has been growing in recent days that the highly-regarded Winters would renew his banking career by taking over either as chief executive of UBS group, with Gruebel moving up to chairman, or alternatively as the chief executive of its investment banking unit. One banker who knows Winters well told Euromoney this week that either role would be a good fit and that Winters might be open to the job.

The stories may have been prompted by the fact that, under the terms of his departure from JPMorgan in late September, Winters will be free to start a new job in February, Euromoney understands.