Off the record

"Yes, but what the fuck have you done to help?"

A banker delivers a pithy, grinning interruption to a colleague from communications who had been haranguing him for losing a piece of business

"We want to be a smarter and nicer JPMorgan"

A Bank of America executive sets out the unofficial business strategy

"I used to think Singapore had no soul, until I visited Dubai"

A senior Hong Kong investment banker overhears a client expressing his feelings on a trip to the Middle East

"We hire people who can deliver win-win situations because we’re so heavily matrixed"

A top banker in Asia rolls out some cutting-edge jargon for Euromoney’s benefit

"We’ve got 500 people in the wrong place all around the world"

An investment banker tells Euromoney about the impact of the Iceland volcano on his staff. At least, we think it was that, although he could have been referring to mistakes in corporate strategy...

"Shall we have a bottle of Dom Perignon?"

A capital markets banker doesn’t quite get the idea of a cheap curry night out on Euromoney