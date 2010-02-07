Quotes of the Month

"What happened here had nothing to do with risk management. It was down to sheer stupidity"

In a heavy-hitting interview Oswald Grübel, chief executive of UBS, shows he lays the bank’s problems squarely at the feet of his predecessors

"We need to put capitalism back into capitalism"

Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker questions taxpayer bailouts

"If we implement all that the Basle committee is now proposing, then we will have an economic nuclear winter of untold duration"

A bank chief executive expresses his fears to Euromoney

"The concern is... how much of the green shoots we are seeing is grass and how much is just artificial turf?"

Doug Wurth, head of the international bank at JPMorgan, shares his clients’ concerns about the nature of the markets’ recovery

"Many said we turned to the bench of shame by going to the IMF. Today this bench of shame is so full it’s difficult to find a seat on it"

Gordon Bajnai, prime minister of Hungary, on his country’s need to receive outside support

"Did the US government set out a clear set of rules about which banks it would support?"

One Dubai-based banker says it’s a little unfair to single out the Emirate for its reaction to a crisis

