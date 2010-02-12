The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

Court says so over Kiko

By Alexandra Fletcher
February 12, 2010
The suit is the latest of more than 100 pending law suits related to structured option contracts that have been filed since December.

South Korean banks do not have to compensate companies that were sold knock-in-knock-out (Kiko) contracts the Seoul Central District Court ruled on Monday.

The court threw out an attempt by Soosan Heavy Industries to have currency option contracts with Citibank Korea and Woori annulled and to be compensated for the millions of Korean won lost over the last two years.

Soosan and as many as 500 other Korean companies claimed that they did not fully understand the mechanics of the contracts. Such claims have had varied success, but with this ruling, it appears that the court believes most were savvy enough to understand the risks.

Soosan had argued: “Kiko products were intentionally designed to benefit banks and cause their customers to suffer massive losses because they were structured unfairly.”

