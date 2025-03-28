Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Korea’s best private bank – Hana Bank

In a memorable year marked by service innovation, Hana Bank has made tangible progress in many areas.

The bank strengthened its portfolio management services by implementing monthly rebalancing strategies tailored to shifting market conditions and client risk profiles, enhancing resilience during global financial volatility. Last year it introduced split-purchase exchange-traded funds, a mechanism that automates incremental buying during market declines and redemption upon hitting profit targets. This innovation, combined with a focus on sustainable portfolios and diversified fixed income products, has provided clients with stable returns even during turbulent periods.

Additionally, Hana Bank became the first Korean bank to launch a global real estate investment advisory service, which offers end-to-end support – from market insights to transaction execution – to mitigate barriers such as language gaps and information asymmetry.

The bank’s foray into art lending and finance also gained momentum. Its VIP art membership community increased from 650 in 2022 to 980 by March 2024, driven by services spanning art advisory, asset-backed loans and non-fungible token (NFT)-based ownership verification. Hana Bank further expanded its digital art footprint through blockchain-integrated platforms, enabling transparent art transactions and NFT creation.

Digital innovation was another focus, exemplified by the bank’s hyper-personalised AI Wealth platform, which amassed $418 million in managed assets and 118,000 users within a year of its launch in March 2023. The service employs proprietary algorithms to tailor portfolios using behavioural and market data.

In addition, Hana Bank’s Pension Doctor tool captured the top market share in pension savings growth. It also streamlined pension management via its mobile app, integrating virtual consultations with in-person adviser access.