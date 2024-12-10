Green hopes: Sustainable finance in MEA

Green hopes: Sustainable finance in MEA

December 10, 2024

Middle East and Africa banking series

Sustainable finance in the Middle East and Africa is nascent and still patchy, as players call for better coordination between governments, corporates and banking institutions. This report highlights the green shoots of activity across the region as well as the structural challenges ahead for those developing new sustainability-linked products.

Read more on MEA sustainable finance and the regional ESG leaders in banking in this special report, produced in partnership with CIB and Arab Bank.

Access the report now [pdf]

MENA climate finance needs to ramp up fast

Striving to keep sustainable issuance strong

MEA regional and country winners

ESGCommercial International Bank CIBArab Bank
