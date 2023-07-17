Two become five in Deutsche’s latest private banking plan

Claudio de Sanctis, Deutsche Bank Claudio de Sanctis, Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank’s latest private-banking plan is a restructure rather than a reshuffle. It is designed to streamline, to eliminate duplication and inefficiency, to hone reporting lines, and to squeeze the most out of key investments in digital.

At the heart of the process is Claudio de Sanctis. On July 1, the Italy-born wealth manager was promoted by chief executive Christian Sewing from head of international private bank (IPB) to oversee the German lender’s global wealth-management and private-banking operations.

From his newly elevated position, de Sanctis will oversee a brand-new organizational structure.

Before, Deutsche divided private banking into two businesses: the domestic private bank in Germany and the IPB, of which de Sanctis took command in mid 2020.

Now, those two become five.

The domestic business will be split in half, creating a brace of new units: wealth management and private banking Germany, and personal banking Germany (PBG).

At first, both halves will be overseen by Lars Stoy, a veteran of Postbank, the Bonn-based lender acquired by Deutsche in 2008 – though the two only completed a years-long merger this month.

Stoy will lead the WMPB group, which will continue to target high and ultra-high net-worth domestic clients; he is also interim head of the PBG business, with a new, permanent appointment understood to be announced soon.

In