Banks face a moral minefield in Russia and Ukraine

Three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, it looks like the end of Western capitalism in Russia. This time, rather than being kicked out, Western companies are leaving voluntarily, amid widespread disgust at the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. But not all. Will some international banks continue to do business in Russia?

In the week following the February 24 invasion, much of the Western corporate world – led by brands such as Apple, Boeing and Nike – said they would halt sales to Russia and began to wind up operations in the country. Energy companies such as BP, Exxon and Shell also said they’d pull out of their Russian investments and operations.

As the invasion entered its third week, however, banks with large businesses onshore in Russia – Austria’s Raiffeisen, France’s Societe Generale, and Italy’s UniCredit – were all yet to announce an exit.

If you say your company is committed to doing ESG, you can’t be in Russia Volodymyr Tsapko

Volodymyr Tsapko is a former financial institutions banker at Deutsche Bank. Although he now works in private equity in Switzerland, he’s from Ukraine, where much of his family remain, including in cities besieged by Russia. He says there’s no question that these banks should exit.

“If you say your company is committed to doing ESG [environmental, social and governance], you can’t be in Russia,” says Tsapko. “Every foreign entity adds taxable value to the Russian economy, and right now that economy is almost fully dedicating to waging this war.”

Why have certain banks yet to announce their stance? These are deposit-taking institutions for both retail and corporate customers.

Withdrawal needs to be worked out in conjunction with the central bank, explains Tom Adshead, a Moscow-based economist at Macro-Advisory.

“You can’t just walk away from your obligations as a bank,” he says.

Not all corporates have rushed for the exit. While French luxury group LVMH has said it will suspend sales to Russia, French energy company Total has been slower than US and UK peers to say it will withdraw from existing business.

But the home country of the parent is not the main reason why these French and Italian banks have been slower to announce an exit than British and American energy companies – it is rather due to the concern for banks’ fiduciary roles as deposit-takers.

Tsapko says that exiting ownership of local banks needs to be done gradually, perhaps over six months. Nevertheless, he says that should not prevent banks like SocGen and UniCredit from saying that they will exit or from making a plan to exit so in an orderly way.

SocGen has said its priority in Russia is to reduce the bank’s risk and preserve liquidity, “supporting its historical clients”. It is stopping internationally funded lending in Russia.

Tsapko adds that the case for shunning Russia is even clearer cut when it comes to investment banks, particularly those serving hedge funds trading Russian assets.

Foreign banks in Russia could be a particularly important component of the new sanctions, Tsapko points out, as they could provide a lifeline to trade and finance for Russian companies. Indeed, in a townhall with Asian employees just before the invasion and reported by Bloomberg, SocGen chief executive Frédéric Oudéa seemed to hold that gateway role up as an advantage of it having remained in Russia. That will now be much less palatable in the West, not to mention more complicated legally.

Exposures

Among the European lenders with big internationally funded exposures to Russia, Dutch lender ING appeared quickest to take a moral stand, saying on March 2 it had decided to do no business with Russian clients.

Commerzbank has also said it had stopped new business with Russia. Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo says its Russian business, including €5.6 billion of loan exposures, is under strategic review. The bank handles more than half of all commercial transactions between Italy and Russia.

No one these days tries to get clever or creative around sanctions compliance John MacNamara, Carshalton Commodities

ING and Commerzbank combined these announcements with a condemnation of the invasion, as did Intesa.

Undertaking new business with Russian clients would now be extremely difficult for any of these banks to justify from a business perspective – let alone a moral one – given the compliance risks arising from sanctions. As wholesale banks, they also have fewer employees on the ground.

Fellow French lender Crédit Agricole, which has mainly wholesale exposures to Russia and Ukraine – exposures that amount to €6.7 billion – said on March 7 that it had extended no new financing to Russian counterparties since the invasion.

Energy

Despite initial Western attempts to ringfence the energy trade for fears of fuelling inflation, research from Natixis has flagged self-sanctioning in commodities trading, which is not well known for taking moral stands. Self-sanctioning has reportedly extended to commodity trade finance, too.

Banks with big business in this area, such as ING, SocGen and state-owned Chinese lenders, are rumoured to have stopped lending to Russian commodities trading.

“No one these days tries to get clever or creative around sanctions compliance,” says John MacNamara, a former commodities trade finance banking now running consultancy Carshalton Commodities.

For banks such as SocGen and UniCredit in Russia, if an economic and financial crisis weakened these subsidiaries, recapitalizing them could be tricky to defend politically in their home countries.

Indeed, perhaps international banks in Ukraine will face the opposite dynamic: home-country pressure to do more to support local operations in Ukraine, despite the realities of trying to do business in a war-ravaged state.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Intesa Sanpaolo all have local banks in Ukraine.

Western sanctions on Russia are designed to cripple the Russian economy and financial system. This makes Russian recapitalizations even harder to sell to these banks’ investors and supervisors.

Given the difficulty facing businesses in Russia, however, messaging from a bank that it might walk away is also problematic.

One the one hand, banks may be keen to tell investors how much a full write-off might cost them, as this could be much cheaper than recapitalizing subsidiaries in a severe economic collapse.

According to Autonomous Research, recapitalizing their subsidiaries in such a scenario would cost UniCredit and SocGen about twice as much as walking away, while for Raiffeisen the cost would be six times more.

On the other hand, admitting a parent was about to cut its subsidiary adrift would risk destabilizing the local institution in Russia. That could weaken the brand as an internationally trusted taker of deposits even more than a collapse after a departure from Russia.

Last week, SocGen said there would be a maximum 50-basis point hit to its common equity tier-1 ratio in the event of a full write-off of its onshore banking assets in Russia. It did not refer to walking away from that investment, rather than what a source says could be its preferred eventuality of being stripped of its property rights.

Putin had not yet talked about appropriation to retaliate against Western sanctions when SocGen released the numbers, although former president Dmitry Medvedev suggested the possibility in a blog post.

Meanwhile, even as some banks couch their Russian exits in moral terms – and as many publicly step-up charitable giving to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine – they are still struggling with how to balance risks in Russia with demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine and being on the side of liberal democracy.

War of words

After the invasion, Russia’s parliament introduced a new law that makes spreading news that goes against the government’s official stance on the war punishable with 15 years in jail. One key tenet of that position is the idea that this is not an invasion and a war but a 'special military operation'.

Calling it anything else than a war and invasion, even for a bank, could therefore be seen as kowtowing to Putin and authoritarianism. But it could also be about protecting bank staff inside Russia.

Nordea chief executive Frank Vang-Jensen Nordea chief executive Frank Vang-Jensen

Scandinavia’s biggest bank, Nordea, will be thanking Nordic anti-money laundering scandals for having spurred its exit from Russia after 2017. Nevertheless, in an internal email, the bank still told staff to avoid using the word ‘war', according to local media reports.

After the ensuing controversy, Nordea seems to have very pointedly begun a press release outlining charitable donations in Ukraine and a new exit from Russia in asset management using the words “war” and “invasion”.

“There has been no doubt what this is about – it is a war,” Nordea chief executive Frank Vang-Jensen wrote in a comment to a LinkedIn post.

Most other banks have avoided calling it a war and invasion in official communications, except in comments by their chairs and chief executives.

SocGen’s statement, for example, referred to “the current situation in Ukraine and Russia”.