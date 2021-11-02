Brazil’s BTG launches carbon-based forest projects amid Article 6 uncertainty

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Brazil’s BTG Pactual has launched a $1 billion fund that will finance forestation projects that include a 50% permanent reforestation element in Brazil, Uruguay and Chile.

The new fund promises commercial returns on what will be mixed forestry-for-timber and permanent-reforestation projects, including cashflow generated by the issuance and sale of the carbon credits issued from the permanent reforestation activities. In its first major announcement, more than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 at COP26 in Glasgow on November 1.

Mark Wishnie, chief sustainability officer and head of landscape capital at BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), says that he sees strong demand from investors and companies for these projects. He concedes that the ongoing COP26 conference in Glasgow could produce a jurisdictional agreement on Article 6 – a development that would destroy his new fund’s business case – but he thinks the chance of that is small.

In the interests of full disclosure, the author of this article is Brazil country manager for TBN Atlantic Rainforests, an organization aiming to help companies generate carbon credits to offset emissions as part of net-zero commitments.

Article 6 governs carbon emissions trading and, to date, there has been no agreement about whether there will be a jurisdictional approach to such schemes. Should COP26 produce a decision that a jurisdictional approach should govern emissions trading, then regions – states or national governments – would ultimately have the authority to trade any extra carbon credits that are created within their regions.

This would mean that nature-based projects that generate carbon credits through sequestration could no longer be used directly by corporates based elsewhere who are seeking to offset their carbon emissions as part of net-zero or net-negative emissions. This would, in effect, fundamentally weaken recent attempts to grow corporate involvement in the voluntary carbon market.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), which has been working with Mark Carney on the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, has been leading the initiative to grow this nascent industry.

An IIF report published ahead of COP26 acknowledges the potential threat to corporate activity in voluntary carbon markets if Article 6 is resolved in a jurisdictional manner.

“At one extreme, only government-to-government bilateral transactions would be counted as ITMOs [internationally transferred mitigation outcomes], which could lead to increased prices," states the report.

“In this case, for an ITMO traded under Article 6 to count towards a Nationally Determined Contribution, it would have to be owned by the acquiring company’s government as part of an agreement with the selling country’s government. The implication is that carbon market transactions would play a smaller role than in the absence of government-facilitated ITMOs.”

Tall order

However, Wishnie is confident that Article 6 negotiations are unlikely to be resolved through jurisdictional approaches.

“My view is that while jurisdictional carbon offsetting makes a huge amount of sense, it may actually be too complicated ever to implement,” he says. “Jurisdictional approaches need to capture all the [carbon emissions and credits] information and then come up with a fair way to allocate those offsets. I think that is a very, very tall order.

“It’s unlikely that project-based offsets will be eliminated entirely because it’s very difficult to see how you can incentivize private behaviour without that sort of level of control and certainty.”

Sandeep Roy Choudhury, director of VNV Advisory Services, which is active in sustainable projects in India, believes many emerging market countries have mistakenly been waiting for an Article 6 resolution before engaging with carbon sequestration programmes.

“Governments who are waiting for deal-flow driven by Article 6 are missing an opportunity while the voluntary carbon market is thriving,” he says. “I would very much recommend that these governments use the same energies and same institutions that they are using in anticipating Article 6 by trying to welcome those involved in voluntary carbon markets.

“These projects will go a lot faster and countries might find that just a couple of voluntary projects attract similar amounts of capital to their countries [as they are expecting from Article 6 financing].”

Choudhury was speaking at the launch of the report from the Voluntary Carbon Markets Global Dialogue, an industry group comprised of voluntary carbon market experts and practitioners.

One of the report’s co-authors, Adriaan Korthuis, co-founder and managing partner of sustainability consultancy Climate Focus, says the report aims to increase the supply of nature-based projects.

“The Carney taskforce aims to increase transparency, trading the number of buyers of voluntary carbon projects, but a precondition of all of that is the supply of projects,” he says. “Our recommendations (which focus on greater cooperation between the private sector and emerging markets’ governments) focus on how we make sure there is an ample supply and how they contribute to national climate policies.”

Meanwhile, BTG's Wishnie’s business plan also faces another existential challenge in the form of meeting the requirements of the voluntary carbon market’s third-party auditors and credit issuers.

BTG Pactual TIG is promising investors a commercial return: Wishnie doesn’t disclose the projected returns for investors, but says he does not expect that investors in such a strategy should have to sacrifice financial returns to achieve these other objectives.

That mix of carbon-credit revenues with other revenues threatens to blur the “additionality” requirement of such projects only taking place because of carbon issuance and not being commercially viable otherwise.

However, Wishnie is confident the BTG-led projects will meet the auditors’ standards, though he cannot be sure until a specific project is submitted for verification.

“We are working with Conservation International to maximize the impact metrics [of the reforestation element within the projects] and we have also worked with consultants from the carbon issuance industry,” he says. “We are confident our projects will qualify for carbon credits – both using today’s issuance methodologies and any likely evolution in those standards, too.”